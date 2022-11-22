There Is Still Room For Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) was $115.79 for the day, up 0.64% from the previous closing price of $115.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1061769 shares were traded. ATO stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $133.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $107.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when THOMAS RICHARD M sold 1,100 shares for $110.37 per share. The transaction valued at 121,407 led to the insider holds 2,891 shares of the business.

MCDILL JOHN S sold 2 shares of ATO for $202 on Oct 14. The SR VP, UTILITY OPERATIONS now owns 20,895 shares after completing the transaction at $101.04 per share. On Feb 11, another insider, Forsythe Christopher T, who serves as the SR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO of the company, sold 0 shares for $105.00 each. As a result, the insider received 12 and left with 34,229 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Atmos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATO has reached a high of $122.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.25.

Shares Statistics:

ATO traded an average of 804.82K shares per day over the past three months and 899.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.23M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ATO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.42M with a Short Ratio of 6.50M, compared to 6.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 5.79%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.35, ATO has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.24. The current Payout Ratio is 36.60% for ATO, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 16, 1994 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.13, with high estimates of $2.92 and low estimates of $1.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.6 and $5.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.55. EPS for the following year is $5.96, with 10 analysts recommending between $6.02 and $5.91.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $765.08M to a low estimate of $177.6M. As of the current estimate, Atmos Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $568.38M, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.41B, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.95B and the low estimate is $3.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.