There Is Still Room For Dole plc (DOLE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) was $10.28 for the day, up 0.69% from the previous closing price of $10.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570213 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DOLE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOLE has reached a high of $15.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.46.

Shares Statistics:

DOLE traded an average of 676.98K shares per day over the past three months and 440.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.29M. Insiders hold about 32.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DOLE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 1.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, DOLE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.22 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.29B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.64B and the low estimate is $8.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.