There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA).

In the latest session, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) closed at $32.61 down -2.16% from its previous closing price of $33.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 920469 shares were traded. SAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.10 and its Current Ratio is at 22.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Kupiec James William bought 2,500 shares for $24.44 per share. The transaction valued at 61,100 led to the insider holds 2,500 shares of the business.

Barry Richard bought 36,159 shares of SAVA for $860,223 on Aug 23. The Director now owns 186,159 shares after completing the transaction at $23.79 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Schoen Eric, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $19.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,875 and bolstered with 19,800 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAVA has reached a high of $62.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SAVA has traded an average of 2.62M shares per day and 1.85M over the past ten days. A total of 40.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.79M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SAVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.63M with a Short Ratio of 9.37M, compared to 12.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.03% and a Short% of Float of 25.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.66 and -$2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is -$1.51, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.05 and -$3.33.