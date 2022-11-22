There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: PepsiCo Inc. (PEP).

As of close of business last night, PepsiCo Inc.’s stock clocked out at $184.82, up 1.92% from its previous closing price of $181.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4396052 shares were traded. PEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $185.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $182.09.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PEP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 815.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Redburn on November 04, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $141.

On October 11, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $185.

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on September 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $179 to $181.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when Santilli Paula sold 2,787 shares for $179.63 per share. The transaction valued at 500,629 led to the insider holds 59,997 shares of the business.

Gallagher Marie T. sold 5,558 shares of PEP for $1,000,486 on Oct 26. The SVP and Controller now owns 41,195 shares after completing the transaction at $180.01 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Johnston Hugh F, who serves as the Vice Chairman, EVP & CFO of the company, sold 23,394 shares for $175.74 each. As a result, the insider received 4,111,295 and left with 128,332 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PepsiCo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEP has reached a high of $183.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $153.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 172.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 169.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PEP traded 5.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PEP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.74M with a Short Ratio of 9.42M, compared to 11.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.63% and a Short% of Float of 0.63%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.09, PEP has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.83. The current Payout Ratio is 63.30% for PEP, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.68 and a low estimate of $1.61, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.95 and $6.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.77. EPS for the following year is $7.3, with 18 analysts recommending between $7.54 and $7.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $26.58B. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.23B to a low estimate of $25.7B. As of the current estimate, PepsiCo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.25B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.65B, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.82B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $86.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $84.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $85.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.47B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90.18B and the low estimate is $86.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.