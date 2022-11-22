There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

The closing price of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) was $133.49 for the day, up 1.59% from the previous closing price of $131.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1375142 shares were traded. KMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KMB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 122.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 146.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 20.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 18.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Atlantic Equities Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $135.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Hsu Michael D. sold 41,698 shares for $140.08 per share. The transaction valued at 5,840,943 led to the insider holds 89,593 shares of the business.

Wilkinson Tristram sold 2,069 shares of KMB for $283,801 on May 05. The President, APAC now owns 14,102 shares after completing the transaction at $137.17 per share. On May 03, another insider, Cunningham Doug, who serves as the President, EMEA of the company, sold 4,242 shares for $137.00 each. As a result, the insider received 581,154 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kimberly-Clark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 103.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMB has reached a high of $145.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.10.

Shares Statistics:

KMB traded an average of 1.61M shares per day over the past three months and 1.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 337.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 336.94M. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KMB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.45M with a Short Ratio of 6.75M, compared to 7.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.35, KMB has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 87.00% for KMB, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1043:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.67 and $5.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.59. EPS for the following year is $6.29, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.85 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.35B to a low estimate of $4.78B. As of the current estimate, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.96B, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.03B, an increase of 2.60% over than the figure of -$0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.97B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.44B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.94B and the low estimate is $19.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.