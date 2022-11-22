This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

As of close of business last night, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $96.09, down -0.93% from its previous closing price of $96.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 733210 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CELH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On May 11, 2022, Maxim Group Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $70.

On November 16, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $95.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on November 16, 2021, with a $95 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when DESANTIS CARL sold 35,184 shares for $90.39 per share. The transaction valued at 3,180,282 led to the insider holds 710,000 shares of the business.

DESANTIS CARL sold 64,816 shares of CELH for $5,990,295 on Nov 10. The 10% Owner now owns 745,184 shares after completing the transaction at $92.42 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Fieldly John, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 70,000 shares for $115.55 each. As a result, the insider received 8,088,710 and left with 311,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 123.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELH has reached a high of $118.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CELH traded 1.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.81M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CELH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.38M with a Short Ratio of 8.02M, compared to 7.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.07% and a Short% of Float of 14.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.98 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $161.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $181.71M to a low estimate of $132.15M. As of the current estimate, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $94.91M, an estimated increase of 70.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.08M, an increase of 61.20% less than the figure of $70.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136.58M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $667.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $556.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $617.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $314.27M, up 96.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $925.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $759.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.