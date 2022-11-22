This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV)

As of close of business last night, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.44, up 26.32% from its previous closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 653366 shares were traded. GWAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GWAV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Meeks Danny bought 26,175 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 27,324 led to the insider holds 2,554,353 shares of the business.

Plumlee John Bryan bought 1,000 shares of GWAV for $3,275 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 2,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.27 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Plumlee John Bryan, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $3.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,540 and bolstered with 1,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GWAV has reached a high of $18.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6142, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9546.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GWAV traded 238.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 264.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.15M. Insiders hold about 23.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GWAV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 263.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 80.76k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.