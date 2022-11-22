This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

As of close of business last night, Monster Beverage Corporation’s stock clocked out at $101.10, up 1.40% from its previous closing price of $99.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2548922 shares were traded. MNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.67.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MNST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on November 04, 2022, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $105 from $100 previously.

On November 04, 2022, UBS reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $99 to $102.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on November 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $98 to $106.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Tirre Emelie sold 74,998 shares for $98.96 per share. The transaction valued at 7,421,802 led to the insider holds 21,038 shares of the business.

Carling Guy sold 36,250 shares of MNST for $3,540,131 on Nov 11. The President of EMEA now owns 25,901 shares after completing the transaction at $97.66 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, KELLY THOMAS J, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 16,996 shares for $93.92 each. As a result, the insider received 1,596,264 and left with 25,777 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Monster’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNST has reached a high of $100.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MNST traded 2.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 528.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 368.59M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MNST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.62M with a Short Ratio of 5.28M, compared to 6.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.31. EPS for the following year is $3, with 23 analysts recommending between $3.35 and $2.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.54B, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.57B and the low estimate is $6.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.