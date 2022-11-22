Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of American Resources Corporation (AREC)

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) closed the day trading at $1.60 down -1.84% from the previous closing price of $1.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1451916 shares were traded. AREC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AREC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Taylor Kirk Patrick bought 1,000 shares for $1.63 per share. The transaction valued at 1,629 led to the insider holds 1,622,383 shares of the business.

Sauve Thomas M. bought 5,000 shares of AREC for $7,496 on May 18. The President now owns 4,429,501 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share. On May 18, another insider, Jensen Mark C., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,488 and bolstered with 5,174,896 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AREC has reached a high of $3.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3783, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1265.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AREC traded about 806.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AREC traded about 622.03k shares per day. A total of 66.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.81M. Insiders hold about 16.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AREC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.68M, compared to 2.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 5.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AREC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.75M, up 915.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $167.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $182.5M and the low estimate is $152.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 112.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.