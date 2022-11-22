Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI)

The closing price of Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) was $113.64 for the day, up 0.08% from the previous closing price of $113.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575183 shares were traded. TRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 64.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 228.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on February 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $124 to $120.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Thomson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRI has reached a high of $123.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.08.

Shares Statistics:

TRI traded an average of 435.81K shares per day over the past three months and 507.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 483.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.75M. Insiders hold about 55.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TRI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.59M, compared to 2.94M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.52, TRI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.78. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23. The current Payout Ratio is 43.80% for TRI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 26, 2018 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.71 and $2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $3.28, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.57 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.6B to a low estimate of $1.58B. As of the current estimate, Thomson Reuters Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.5B, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.79B, an increase of 4.40% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.76B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.35B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.14B and the low estimate is $6.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.