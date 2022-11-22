Update from Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) was $7.15 for the day, up 0.14% from the previous closing price of $7.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 908282 shares were traded. OCSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OCSL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.25.

On June 24, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.50.

On March 05, 2021, Hovde Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.25.Hovde Group initiated its Outperform rating on March 05, 2021, with a $7.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when CALDWELL PHYLLIS R bought 2,500 shares for $6.49 per share. The transaction valued at 16,223 led to the insider holds 15,200 shares of the business.

CALDWELL PHYLLIS R bought 5,000 shares of OCSL for $33,997 on May 23. The Director now owns 12,700 shares after completing the transaction at $6.80 per share. On May 11, another insider, CALDWELL PHYLLIS R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $7.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 35,184 and bolstered with 7,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Oaktree’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCSL has reached a high of $7.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.93.

Shares Statistics:

OCSL traded an average of 744.86K shares per day over the past three months and 838.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.36M. Insiders hold about 7.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.17% stake in the company. Shares short for OCSL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 1.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.41, OCSL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.77.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.6M to a low estimate of $62.67M. As of the current estimate, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s year-ago sales were $63.8M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $259M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $255.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $257.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.38M, up 23.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $292.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $333.21M and the low estimate is $261.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.