What shareholders can do to beat the market with Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock

In the latest session, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) closed at $2.23 down -9.51% from its previous closing price of $2.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2350 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5080897 shares were traded. BNGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4380 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bionano Genomics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 16, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On September 24, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.25.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on September 24, 2020, with a $1.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Linney Yvonne sold 20,000 shares for $3.62 per share. The transaction valued at 72,402 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BARKER DAVID L bought 10,000 shares of BNGO for $16,000 on May 16. The Director now owns 13,894 shares after completing the transaction at $1.60 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Holmlin R. Erik, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,025 shares for $3.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,037 and bolstered with 5,025 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNGO has reached a high of $4.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1990, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0483.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BNGO has traded an average of 6.69M shares per day and 9.04M over the past ten days. A total of 296.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.64M. Insiders hold about 1.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BNGO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 46.73M with a Short Ratio of 45.77M, compared to 40.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.10% and a Short% of Float of 16.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.79M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.84M to a low estimate of $6.74M. As of the current estimate, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.23M, an estimated increase of 60.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.25M, an increase of 15.00% less than the figure of $60.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.06M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.98M, up 46.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.3M and the low estimate is $36.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 78.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.