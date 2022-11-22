What shareholders can do to beat the market with Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) stock

As of close of business last night, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s stock clocked out at $77.60, up 1.54% from its previous closing price of $76.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1309487 shares were traded. CHD stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on October 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $82.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Hemsey Rene sold 5,000 shares for $76.77 per share. The transaction valued at 383,855 led to the insider holds 6,259 shares of the business.

IRWIN BRADLEY C sold 7,000 shares of CHD for $685,043 on May 11. The Director now owns 41,636 shares after completing the transaction at $97.86 per share. On Feb 11, another insider, Price Penry W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 16,718 shares for $98.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,644,819 and left with 23,015 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Church’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHD has reached a high of $105.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHD traded 1.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 243.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 243.40M. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CHD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.05M, compared to 4.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.97, CHD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.05. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.26. The current Payout Ratio is 34.30% for CHD, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.97. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.37 and $3.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $1.31B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of the current estimate, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.28B, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43B, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.19B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.77B and the low estimate is $5.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.