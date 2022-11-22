What shareholders can do to beat the market with HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) stock

As of close of business last night, HireRight Holdings Corporation’s stock clocked out at $10.24, up 10.23% from its previous closing price of $9.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 849823 shares were traded. HRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on November 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $9 from $22 previously.

On November 04, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $12.

On September 21, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Needham initiated its Buy rating on September 21, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. bought 78,353 shares for $9.41 per share. The transaction valued at 737,302 led to the insider holds 30,274,886 shares of the business.

GENERAL ATLANTIC GENPAR (BERMU bought 78,353 shares of HRT for $737,302 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 30,274,886 shares after completing the transaction at $9.41 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 76,635 shares for $9.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 726,500 and bolstered with 30,196,533 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HireRight’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRT has reached a high of $19.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HRT traded 251.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 616.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.56M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 0.94M, compared to 1.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 5.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $1.8, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.18 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $211.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $221M to a low estimate of $207M. As of the current estimate, HireRight Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $204.98M, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $200.58M, an increase of 1.00% less than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $220M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $196.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $863M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $826.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $835.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $730.06M, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $874.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $934M and the low estimate is $778.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.