A correction may be in store for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) shares?

As of close of business last night, Cognyte Software Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $3.11, up 1.30% from its previous closing price of $3.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 681644 shares were traded. CGNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1685 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CGNT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on September 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6 from $8 previously.

On June 29, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGNT has reached a high of $24.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5482, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3197.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CGNT traded 1.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.93M. Insiders hold about 1.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CGNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 1.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $334.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $329.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $331.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $475.57M, down -30.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $327.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $335.27M and the low estimate is $320.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.