A correction may be in store for Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) shares?

In the latest session, Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) closed at $1.95 up 4.84% from its previous closing price of $1.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608669 shares were traded. SPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8250.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on September 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $8 from $2 previously.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Aquilo Capital Management, LLC sold 1,901,796 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 4,279,612 led to the insider holds 3,419,435 shares of the business.

Shukla Sath sold 6,017 shares of SPRO for $5,378 on Aug 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 56,064 shares after completing the transaction at $0.89 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 39,727 shares for $5.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 207,971 and bolstered with 5,321,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRO has reached a high of $16.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8147, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2787.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPRO has traded an average of 7.92M shares per day and 1.24M over the past ten days. A total of 51.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.75M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 777.15k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.17% and a Short% of Float of 4.91%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.17 and -$2.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.43. EPS for the following year is -$1.51, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.23 and -$2.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.26M, down -40.60% from the average estimate.