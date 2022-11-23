A correction may be in store for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares?

In the latest session, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) closed at $0.14 up 3.82% from its previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0011 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1082148 shares were traded. VBLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1425 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1303.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBLT has reached a high of $2.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1466, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9518.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VBLT has traded an average of 1.51M shares per day and 916.76k over the past ten days. A total of 77.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.76M. Insiders hold about 22.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VBLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 158.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 101.16k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.23% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $200k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $200k. As of the current estimate, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $199k, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VBLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $500k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $500k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $768k, down -34.90% from the average estimate.