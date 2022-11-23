A glimpse at Aterian Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Aterian Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.05, down -1.87% from its previous closing price of $1.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1002115 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATER’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Rodriguez Arturo sold 4,205 shares for $2.37 per share. The transaction valued at 9,966 led to the insider holds 439,563 shares of the business.

Zahut Roi Zion sold 4,205 shares of ATER for $9,966 on Sep 13. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 466,257 shares after completing the transaction at $2.37 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Sarig Yaniv Zion, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,948 shares for $2.37 each. As a result, the insider received 25,947 and left with 646,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATER has reached a high of $7.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3575, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6525.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATER traded 1.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.22M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ATER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.68M with a Short Ratio of 7.79M, compared to 6.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.58% and a Short% of Float of 10.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$3.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $212.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $201.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $205.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.77M, down -16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $211.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $231.2M and the low estimate is $190.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.