A glimpse at Ryder System Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) closed at $93.26 up 3.34% from its previous closing price of $90.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566077 shares were traded. R stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ryder System Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $96 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when HAVENS THOMAS M. sold 12,000 shares for $88.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,056,600 led to the insider holds 29,912 shares of the business.

HAVENS THOMAS M. sold 13,567 shares of R for $1,193,896 on Nov 14. The President, Global FMS now owns 41,912 shares after completing the transaction at $88.00 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, JONES KAREN M., who serves as the EVP & Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 11,666 shares for $82.08 each. As a result, the insider received 957,545 and left with 6,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ryder’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, R has reached a high of $91.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, R has traded an average of 637.98K shares per day and 688.39k over the past ten days. A total of 49.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.76M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for R as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.77M, compared to 1.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.30% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for R is 2.48, from 2.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.64. The current Payout Ratio is 14.20% for R, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 1993 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.88 and a low estimate of $3.12, while EPS last year was $3.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.89, with high estimates of $3.07 and low estimates of $2.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.35 and $14.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.58. EPS for the following year is $11, with 9 analysts recommending between $11.5 and $9.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.03B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.17B to a low estimate of $2.88B. As of the current estimate, Ryder System Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.6B, an estimated increase of 16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.93B, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.86B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for R’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.66B, up 23.50% from the average estimate.