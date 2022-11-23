A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

After finishing at $14.92 in the prior trading day, Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE: VRE) closed at $15.41, up 3.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1772291 shares were traded. VRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VRE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when KATZ A. AKIVA bought 75,364 shares for $12.12 per share. The transaction valued at 913,178 led to the insider holds 5,306,537 shares of the business.

KATZ A. AKIVA bought 149,890 shares of VRE for $1,793,434 on Oct 13. The Director now owns 5,231,173 shares after completing the transaction at $11.96 per share. On Oct 12, another insider, KATZ A. AKIVA, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 150,847 shares for $11.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,660,418 and bolstered with 5,081,283 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRE has reached a high of $19.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 774.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 945.33k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 91.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.75M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VRE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.51M, compared to 2.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 5.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $79.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $84.99M to a low estimate of $71.5M. As of the current estimate, Veris Residential Inc.’s year-ago sales were $83.74M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.22M, a decrease of -10.20% less than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $346.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $312.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $336.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $329.32M, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $316.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $348.42M and the low estimate is $285.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.