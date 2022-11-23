AAN (The Aaron’s Company Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN) closed at $11.69 up 5.89% from its previous closing price of $11.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573001 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Aaron’s Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2020, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Harris Hubert L. Jr. bought 1,000 shares for $22.40 per share. The transaction valued at 22,400 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

Robinson John W sold 16,041 shares of AAN for $383,219 on Nov 26. The Director now owns 303,171 shares after completing the transaction at $23.89 per share. On Nov 24, another insider, Robinson John W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 18,959 shares for $24.99 each. As a result, the insider received 473,760 and left with 319,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAN has reached a high of $26.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AAN has traded an average of 459.18K shares per day and 383.04k over the past ten days. A total of 30.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.81M. Insiders hold about 3.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AAN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 1.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.30% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AAN is 0.45, from 0.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.29%. The current Payout Ratio is 82.20% for AAN, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 15, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.92. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.19 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $591.64M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $622M to a low estimate of $581.17M. As of the current estimate, The Aaron’s Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $444.8M, an estimated increase of 33.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $587.37M, an increase of 27.50% less than the figure of $33.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $621.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $530.49M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.45B and the low estimate is $2.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.