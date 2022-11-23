ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) closed at $7.80 in the last session, up 1.56% from day before closing price of $7.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1056953 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 10, 2022, Barrington Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when GOODMAN ROBERT P sold 2,000,000 shares for $8.25 per share. The transaction valued at 16,500,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Bessemer Venture Partners IX L sold 2,000,000 shares of ACVA for $16,500,000 on Nov 17. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $8.25 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Chamoun George, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 91,465 shares for $9.19 each. As a result, the insider received 840,792 and left with 220,559 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has reached a high of $22.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACVA traded on average about 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 157.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.57M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ACVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.07M with a Short Ratio of 8.01M, compared to 7.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.11% and a Short% of Float of 7.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $437M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $419M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $429.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $358.44M, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $513.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $578.9M and the low estimate is $442M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.