Altimmune Inc. (ALT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) was $9.31 for the day, up 6.52% from the previous closing price of $8.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 801386 shares were traded. ALT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 02, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On February 11, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on February 11, 2021, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Garg Vipin K sold 20,000 shares for $20.02 per share. The transaction valued at 400,322 led to the insider holds 236,797 shares of the business.

Garg Vipin K sold 15,000 shares of ALT for $225,890 on Aug 12. The President and CEO now owns 259,804 shares after completing the transaction at $15.06 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Roberts M Scot, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 10,182 shares for $12.00 each. As a result, the insider received 122,184 and left with 8,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 137.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALT has reached a high of $23.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.96.

Shares Statistics:

ALT traded an average of 2.33M shares per day over the past three months and 1.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.81M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.05M with a Short Ratio of 7.16M, compared to 6.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.38% and a Short% of Float of 14.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.75 and -$2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.88. EPS for the following year is -$2.07, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.72 and -$2.5.