Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) was $6.92 for the day, up 1.47% from the previous closing price of $6.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528610 shares were traded. AMPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMPS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 25, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On July 18, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on July 18, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when GSO Altus Holdings LP sold 1,050,000 shares for $11.01 per share. The transaction valued at 11,560,500 led to the insider holds 20,775,125 shares of the business.

GSO Altus Holdings LP sold 7,000,000 shares of AMPS for $77,070,000 on Oct 03. The 10% Owner now owns 21,825,125 shares after completing the transaction at $11.01 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 103.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 49.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPS has reached a high of $14.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.23.

Shares Statistics:

AMPS traded an average of 1.13M shares per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.86M. Insiders hold about 58.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 3.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 5.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.97M to a low estimate of $26.1M. As of the current estimate, Altus Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.14M, an estimated increase of 46.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.78M, an increase of 47.30% over than the figure of $46.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.82M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $109.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $101.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $71.8M, up 45.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $185.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200.84M and the low estimate is $174.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 78.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.