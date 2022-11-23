An average trading volume for Altria Group Inc. (MO) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $44.80 in the prior trading day, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) closed at $45.16, up 0.80%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6068356 shares were traded. MO stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $36.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on June 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $43.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altria’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MO has reached a high of $57.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.80B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.79B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.43M with a Short Ratio of 18.14M, compared to 18.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MO’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.42, compared to 3.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.70. The current Payout Ratio is 141.40% for MO, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 10, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.92 and $4.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.84. EPS for the following year is $5.01, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.15 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $5.13B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.33B to a low estimate of $4.98B. As of the current estimate, Altria Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.09B, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.86B, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.68B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.11B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.63B and the low estimate is $20.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.