An average trading volume for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $118.31 in the prior trading day, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) closed at $120.80, up 2.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602651 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NBIX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $130 from $140 previously.

On October 11, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $136.

On September 26, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $110.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on September 26, 2022, with a $110 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when BENEVICH ERIC sold 100 shares for $125.36 per share. The transaction valued at 12,536 led to the insider holds 15,643 shares of the business.

BENEVICH ERIC sold 24,593 shares of NBIX for $3,082,319 on Nov 08. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 15,643 shares after completing the transaction at $125.33 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Lippoldt Darin, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 5,082 shares for $125.04 each. As a result, the insider received 635,442 and left with 29,234 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Neurocrine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 207.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBIX has reached a high of $125.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 813.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 846.37k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 95.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.93M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NBIX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 2.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.76 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $3.59, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.62 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $376.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $394M to a low estimate of $363.02M. As of the current estimate, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $297.35M, an estimated increase of 26.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $394.62M, an increase of 26.50% less than the figure of $26.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $421M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $376.8M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13B, up 28.40% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.