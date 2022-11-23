An average trading volume for Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $8.04 in the prior trading day, Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) closed at $7.98, down -0.75%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1302654 shares were traded. STRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STRO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 18, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On December 03, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on December 03, 2020, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when NEWELL WILLIAM J bought 10,000 shares for $7.75 per share. The transaction valued at 77,508 led to the insider holds 116,525 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STRO has reached a high of $18.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 344.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 364.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for STRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.15M, compared to 4.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.94% and a Short% of Float of 8.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.79, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$3.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.77. EPS for the following year is -$2.96, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.36 and -$4.21.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $12.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.63M to a low estimate of $5.2M. As of the current estimate, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.97M, an estimated increase of 41.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.18M, a decrease of -4.40% less than the figure of $41.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.31M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.88M, down -16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76M and the low estimate is $33.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.