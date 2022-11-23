An investigation into Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $2.75 in the prior trading day, Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) closed at $2.85, up 3.64%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5515904 shares were traded. SAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7900.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.13.

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Over the past 52 weeks, SAN has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5614, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8672.

The stock has traded on average 5.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 16.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.77B. Insiders hold about 21.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SAN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.38M with a Short Ratio of 8.28M, compared to 5.38M on Sep 14, 2022.

In the trailing 12 months, SAN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.13, compared to 0.11 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.09%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.40% for SAN, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 11, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.