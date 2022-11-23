An investigation into ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s technical aspects

The price of ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) closed at $0.15 in the last session, up 11.19% from day before closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0151 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4859838 shares were traded. CFRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1667 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1326.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CFRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $1.

WBB Securities Upgraded its Speculative Buy to Buy on February 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFRX has reached a high of $4.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1714, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9624.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CFRX traded on average about 890.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 435.19k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.42M. Insiders hold about 4.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CFRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 374.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.45M, compared to 324.86k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.35. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$1.33.