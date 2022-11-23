An overall feel about Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE: AENZ) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE: AENZ) closed at $2.50 up 1.95% from its previous closing price of $2.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0478 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2262454 shares were traded. AENZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2100.

For a deeper understanding of Aenza S.A.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Over the past 52 weeks, AENZ has reached a high of $6.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5340, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8580.

For the past three months, AENZ has traded an average of 3.00K shares per day and 229.51k over the past ten days. A total of 239.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.63M. Shares short for AENZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 11.54k on Sep 14, 2022.

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.