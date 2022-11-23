An overall feel about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.05, up 1.77% from its previous closing price of $11.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 844955 shares were traded. EBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EBS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $77.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Zoon Kathryn C sold 1,173 shares for $31.52 per share. The transaction valued at 36,973 led to the insider holds 19,654 shares of the business.

Zoon Kathryn C sold 1,996 shares of EBS for $70,918 on May 24. The Director now owns 12,381 shares after completing the transaction at $35.53 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Emergent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBS has reached a high of $52.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.62.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EBS traded 740.22K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.81M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EBS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.16M, compared to 2.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 6.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $2.03, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.39 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $268.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $320M to a low estimate of $247M. As of the current estimate, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $329M, an estimated decrease of -18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $378.53M, a decrease of -47.70% less than the figure of -$18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $429M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $345M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, down -33.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.