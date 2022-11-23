Analysis of Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN): Selected Notes

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) closed the day trading at $67.32 up 0.85% from the previous closing price of $66.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5248227 shares were traded. TSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TSN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 164.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $61 from $73 previously.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on August 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $79.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Miller Shane sold 6,608 shares for $67.75 per share. The transaction valued at 447,692 led to the insider holds 30,921 shares of the business.

Tu Amy sold 3,346 shares of TSN for $302,130 on May 11. The EVP&Chief Legal Officer now owns 51,381 shares after completing the transaction at $90.30 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, White Noel W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,540 shares for $87.19 each. As a result, the insider received 1,965,348 and left with 38,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tyson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSN has reached a high of $100.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TSN traded about 2.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TSN traded about 4.33M shares per day. A total of 357.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 283.26M. Insiders hold about 2.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TSN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.71M with a Short Ratio of 4.27M, compared to 4.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.

Dividends & Splits

TSN’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.84, up from 1.68 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07. The current Payout Ratio is 20.50% for TSN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.04 and a low estimate of $1.49, while EPS last year was $2.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $2.11 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.27 and $7.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.75. EPS for the following year is $7.54, with 11 analysts recommending between $8.5 and $6.15.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $13.44B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.93B to a low estimate of $13.07B. As of the current estimate, Tyson Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.81B, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.05B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.68B and the low estimate is $49.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.