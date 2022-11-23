Are analysts optimistic about Humana Inc.’s (NYSE:HUM) stock?

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) closed the day trading at $530.80 up 1.07% from the previous closing price of $525.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 817576 shares were traded. HUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $532.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $528.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HUM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on October 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $576 from $514 previously.

On September 20, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $494 to $549.

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $510.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2022, with a $510 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Fleming William Kevin sold 11,157 shares for $565.61 per share. The transaction valued at 6,310,551 led to the insider holds 2,542 shares of the business.

Ventura Joseph C sold 3,155 shares of HUM for $1,783,442 on Nov 03. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 3,701 shares after completing the transaction at $565.27 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Wheatley Timothy Alan, who serves as the Segment President, Retail of the company, sold 22,570 shares for $566.21 each. As a result, the insider received 12,779,378 and left with 3,122 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Humana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUM has reached a high of $571.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $351.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 515.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 470.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HUM traded about 1.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HUM traded about 1.2M shares per day. A total of 126.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HUM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 1.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Dividends & Splits

HUM’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.15, up from 2.58 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64. The current Payout Ratio is 13.80% for HUM, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 1991 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.53 and a low estimate of $6.15, while EPS last year was $4.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.03, with high estimates of $2.17 and low estimates of $1.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.25 and $24.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $25.03. EPS for the following year is $27.95, with 23 analysts recommending between $28.39 and $27.4.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $22.76B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.44B to a low estimate of $22.32B. As of the current estimate, Humana Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.87B, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.56B, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.25B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $93.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.41B, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $106.23B and the low estimate is $99.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.