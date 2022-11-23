Are analysts optimistic about The Travelers Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) stock?

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) closed the day trading at $187.13 up 0.85% from the previous closing price of $185.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1137853 shares were traded. TRV stock price reached its highest trading level at $188.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $185.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Peer Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $185 to $156.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on June 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $190 to $170.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when HEYMAN WILLIAM H sold 2,342 shares for $186.18 per share. The transaction valued at 436,033 led to the insider holds 251,605 shares of the business.

HEYMAN WILLIAM H sold 1,000 shares of TRV for $185,750 on Nov 18. The Vice Chairman now owns 251,605 shares after completing the transaction at $185.75 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, BESSETTE ANDY F, who serves as the EVP and Chief Admin Officer of the company, sold 4,420 shares for $180.74 each. As a result, the insider received 798,871 and left with 14,113 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRV has reached a high of $187.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $145.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 170.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 170.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRV traded about 1.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRV traded about 1.31M shares per day. A total of 235.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.85M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TRV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.16M with a Short Ratio of 3.79M, compared to 4.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 1.78%.

Dividends & Splits

TRV’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.72, up from 3.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34. The current Payout Ratio is 25.80% for TRV, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 11, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.12 and a low estimate of $3.09, while EPS last year was $5.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.84, with high estimates of $4.5 and low estimates of $3.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.1 and $12.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.07. EPS for the following year is $14.64, with 19 analysts recommending between $15.85 and $13.27.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $8.67B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.88B to a low estimate of $8.49B. As of the current estimate, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8B, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.01B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.86B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.96B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.37B and the low estimate is $36.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.