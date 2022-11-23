Are United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) closed at $25.85 up 5.68% from its previous closing price of $24.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11498398 shares were traded. X stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of United States Steel Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 17, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $44 from $49 previously.

On June 14, 2022, JP Morgan reiterated its Underweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $34 to $28.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on March 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 29 when Grewal Manpreet sold 3,505 shares for $33.00 per share. The transaction valued at 115,665 led to the insider holds 23,913 shares of the business.

Breves Christine S sold 2,217 shares of X for $84,246 on Apr 14. The SVP & CFO now owns 215,875 shares after completing the transaction at $38.00 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Breves Christine S, who serves as the SVP & CFO of the company, sold 22,387 shares for $36.90 each. As a result, the insider received 826,080 and left with 215,875 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, X has reached a high of $39.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, X has traded an average of 11.55M shares per day and 8.78M over the past ten days. A total of 237.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 231.57M. Insiders hold about 1.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for X as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.08M with a Short Ratio of 22.54M, compared to 37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.15% and a Short% of Float of 10.25%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for X is 0.20, from 0.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $3.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.24 and $9.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.72. EPS for the following year is $2.57, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.3B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.43B to a low estimate of $3.95B. As of the current estimate, United States Steel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.62B, an estimated decrease of -23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.75B, a decrease of -28.80% less than the figure of -$23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.37B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for X’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.27B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.51B and the low estimate is $13.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.