As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Aon plc (AON) offers stability

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) closed the day trading at $303.79 up 0.69% from the previous closing price of $301.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 834295 shares were traded. AON stock price reached its highest trading level at $304.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $300.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AON, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $301.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on July 12, 2022, with a $301 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Spruell Byron bought 400 shares for $291.72 per share. The transaction valued at 116,688 led to the insider holds 2,743 shares of the business.

Zeidel Darren sold 111 shares of AON for $32,190 on Jul 28. The General Counsel now owns 15,129 shares after completing the transaction at $290.00 per share. On May 05, another insider, KNIGHT LESTER B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 14,000 shares for $286.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,012,124 and bolstered with 109,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 94.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AON has reached a high of $341.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $246.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 281.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 287.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AON traded about 795.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AON traded about 722.66k shares per day. A total of 213.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.53M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AON as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 2.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Dividends & Splits

AON’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.24, up from 1.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87. The current Payout Ratio is 32.10% for AON, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.08 and a low estimate of $1.9, while EPS last year was $1.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.69, with high estimates of $3.93 and low estimates of $3.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.3 and $12.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.15. EPS for the following year is $14.51, with 17 analysts recommending between $15.1 and $13.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.19B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.67B and the low estimate is $12.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.