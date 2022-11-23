Considering Bumble Inc. (BMBL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) closed at $21.99 in the last session, down -0.90% from day before closing price of $22.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1281249 shares were traded. BMBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BMBL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Griffin Amy bought 35,200 shares for $28.37 per share. The transaction valued at 998,624 led to the insider holds 152,700 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bumble’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 189.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 112.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMBL has reached a high of $39.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BMBL traded on average about 1.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.72M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 129.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.02M. Shares short for BMBL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.29M with a Short Ratio of 8.22M, compared to 8.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.40% and a Short% of Float of 11.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $237.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $239.8M to a low estimate of $233.2M. As of the current estimate, Bumble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $198.75M, an estimated increase of 19.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $254.91M, an increase of 22.40% over than the figure of $19.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $257.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $252.7M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $929.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $914.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $923.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $765.66M, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.