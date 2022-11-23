Considering HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $62.91 in the prior trading day, HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) closed at $63.82, up 1.45%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 856907 shares were traded. HQY stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HQY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $77 from $64 previously.

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $85.

On July 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $59.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on July 12, 2022, with a $59 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Ladd Delano sold 5,897 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 442,275 led to the insider holds 37,471 shares of the business.

Trittschuh Larry L sold 11,526 shares of HQY for $806,820 on Oct 13. The EVP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER now owns 27,961 shares after completing the transaction at $70.00 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, McCowan Debra Charlotte, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,225 shares for $70.91 each. As a result, the insider received 299,597 and left with 7,072 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HQY has reached a high of $79.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 839.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 84.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.87M. Shares short for HQY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.55M, compared to 3.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 5.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.74, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.01 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HQY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $843.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $836.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $839.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $756.56M, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $943.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1B and the low estimate is $918.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.