How is Matterport Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MTTR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) closed at $3.18 in the last session, up 0.63% from day before closing price of $3.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2490214 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MTTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $6.

On April 19, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $9.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on April 19, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Krikorian Jason sold 213,823 shares for $4.18 per share. The transaction valued at 893,609 led to the insider holds 17,650,164 shares of the business.

Krikorian Jason sold 368,255 shares of MTTR for $1,555,767 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 17,863,987 shares after completing the transaction at $4.22 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Krikorian Jason, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 330,670 shares for $4.53 each. As a result, the insider received 1,497,075 and left with 18,232,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTTR has reached a high of $37.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6121, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1701.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MTTR traded on average about 3.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.77M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 286.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.08M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MTTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 26.81M with a Short Ratio of 25.88M, compared to 29.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.45% and a Short% of Float of 11.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $134.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $123.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.17M, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $172.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $187.23M and the low estimate is $141.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.