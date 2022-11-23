How is Relmada Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: RLMD) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) closed at $5.65 in the last session, down -1.40% from day before closing price of $5.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 540954 shares were traded. RLMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RLMD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on October 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $10 from $90 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when TRAVERSA SERGIO sold 13,755 shares for $18.41 per share. The transaction valued at 253,276 led to the insider holds 88,774 shares of the business.

TRAVERSA SERGIO sold 16,012 shares of RLMD for $306,301 on Jun 30. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 88,774 shares after completing the transaction at $19.13 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Kelly Paul Edward, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $30.04 each. As a result, the insider received 300,395 and left with 187,295 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLMD has reached a high of $38.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RLMD traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 701.12k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 30.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.70M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RLMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 3.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.70% and a Short% of Float of 11.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.16 and a low estimate of -$1.65, while EPS last year was -$2.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.43, with high estimates of -$1.13 and low estimates of -$1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.02 and -$6.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.61. EPS for the following year is -$3.87, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.24 and -$5.21.