I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM).

The price of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) closed at $0.69 in the last session, up 0.43% from day before closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0030 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5901871 shares were traded. ADVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7324 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADVM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on May 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Beckman Richard sold 4,272 shares for $1.07 per share. The transaction valued at 4,570 led to the insider holds 39,061 shares of the business.

Soparkar Peter sold 13,305 shares of ADVM for $14,232 on Sep 19. The insider owns 273,251 shares after completing the transaction at $1.07 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Seyedkazemi Setareh, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 6,058 shares for $1.07 each. As a result, the insider received 6,480 and left with 47,875 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADVM has reached a high of $2.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8975, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1582.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADVM traded on average about 425.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 573.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 99.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.07M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADVM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 2.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.49. EPS for the following year is -$1.2, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$1.81.