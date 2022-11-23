I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ).

After finishing at $18.33 in the prior trading day, Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) closed at $18.36, up 0.16%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509829 shares were traded. UTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UTZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $21 from $16 previously.

On June 17, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $16.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Whyte Chad sold 4,000 shares for $18.22 per share. The transaction valued at 72,880 led to the insider holds 4,319 shares of the business.

Stewart Pamela J bought 720 shares of UTZ for $12,442 on Nov 16. The Director now owns 12,640 shares after completing the transaction at $17.28 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, DEROMEDI ROGER K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,678 shares for $19.64 each. As a result, the insider received 307,972 and left with 3,277,988 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Utz’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 144.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UTZ has reached a high of $19.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 509.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 680.11k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 80.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.37M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UTZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 5.88M, compared to 5.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.26% and a Short% of Float of 8.93%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UTZ’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.21, compared to 0.22 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $340.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $349.51M to a low estimate of $335.4M. As of the current estimate, Utz Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $312.68M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $320.36M, an increase of 6.50% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $329M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $311.43M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.