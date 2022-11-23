In spite of Cheniere Energy Inc.’s (AMEX:LNG) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) closed at $172.47 up 4.83% from its previous closing price of $164.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2028120 shares were traded. LNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $172.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $165.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cheniere Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $210.

On November 18, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $122.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on January 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Stephenson Aaron D. sold 3,000 shares for $168.21 per share. The transaction valued at 504,630 led to the insider holds 56,016 shares of the business.

BOTTA G ANDREA sold 9,200 shares of LNG for $1,536,860 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 39,082 shares after completing the transaction at $167.05 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, SHEAR NEAL A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,318 shares for $140.16 each. As a result, the insider received 1,446,177 and left with 26,158 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNG has reached a high of $182.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $97.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 168.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 146.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LNG has traded an average of 2.83M shares per day and 2.53M over the past ten days. A total of 249.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LNG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.49M, compared to 3.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LNG is 1.58, from 0.33 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.03 and a low estimate of $2.76, while EPS last year was -$4.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.71, with high estimates of $8.7 and low estimates of $2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.58 and $4.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.39. EPS for the following year is $19.99, with 15 analysts recommending between $30.21 and $9.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.54B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.63B to a low estimate of $5.95B. As of the current estimate, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.57B, an estimated increase of 110.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.56B, an increase of 15.30% less than the figure of $110.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.15B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.86B, up 88.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.75B and the low estimate is $10.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.