In spite of Lucira Health Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LHDX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) closed at $0.48 up 15.72% from its previous closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0652 from its previous closing price. On the day, 839261 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lucira Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 13, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Kashmolah Ghazi sold 4,790 shares for $0.35 per share. The transaction valued at 1,676 led to the insider holds 179,887 shares of the business.

Allen Anthony Joseph sold 17,052 shares of LHDX for $23,702 on Sep 20. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 183,617 shares after completing the transaction at $1.39 per share. On Sep 18, another insider, George Dan, who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 343 shares for $1.38 each. As a result, the insider received 473 and left with 46,011 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LHDX has reached a high of $9.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0412, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4248.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LHDX has traded an average of 94.56K shares per day and 379.02k over the past ten days. A total of 39.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.58M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LHDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 71.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 84.41k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$1.09, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$1.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $32.79M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $33.38M to a low estimate of $32.2M. As of the current estimate, Lucira Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.3M, an estimated increase of 79.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.01M, an increase of 47.30% less than the figure of $79.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $110.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LHDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $258.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $230M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $239.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $93.06M, up 157.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $207.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $220M and the low estimate is $195M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.