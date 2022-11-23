In the case of Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), what’s next?

The closing price of Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) was $54.36 for the day, up 1.30% from the previous closing price of $53.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3565932 shares were traded. ROKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ROKU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 11, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On November 03, 2022, Rosenblatt Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when KAY STEPHEN H sold 1,469 shares for $56.46 per share. The transaction valued at 82,940 led to the insider holds 81,290 shares of the business.

Fuchsberg Gilbert sold 3,300 shares of ROKU for $186,318 on Nov 16. The SVP, Corporate Development now owns 34,685 shares after completing the transaction at $56.46 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Ozgen Mustafa, who serves as the President, Devices of the company, sold 8,970 shares for $56.46 each. As a result, the insider received 506,446 and left with 16,860 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROKU has reached a high of $266.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.11.

Shares Statistics:

ROKU traded an average of 9.11M shares per day over the past three months and 7.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ROKU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.64M with a Short Ratio of 11.13M, compared to 9.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.71% and a Short% of Float of 8.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$1.42, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.06, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.2 and -$3.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.31. EPS for the following year is -$2.75, with 24 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$4.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76B, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.4B and the low estimate is $2.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.