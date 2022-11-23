In the case of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), what’s next?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) closed the day trading at $151.60 up 1.15% from the previous closing price of $149.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3229563 shares were traded. TMUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $151.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $149.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TMUS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 97.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on July 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform and sets its target price to $167 from $153 previously.

On June 02, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $159.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on March 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $155.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when SIEVERT G MICHAEL sold 20,000 shares for $149.96 per share. The transaction valued at 2,999,200 led to the insider holds 574,472 shares of the business.

SIEVERT G MICHAEL sold 20,000 shares of TMUS for $3,037,800 on Nov 10. The President and CEO now owns 594,472 shares after completing the transaction at $151.89 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Datar Srikant M., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 750 shares for $147.50 each. As a result, the insider received 110,625 and left with 3,230 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, T-Mobile’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 124.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMUS has reached a high of $154.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 141.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 134.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TMUS traded about 5.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TMUS traded about 5.49M shares per day. A total of 1.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 589.74M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TMUS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.95M with a Short Ratio of 16.48M, compared to 14.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TMUS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 30, 2013. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.67 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $6.47, with 26 analysts recommending between $7.93 and $4.65.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $21.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.41B to a low estimate of $20.58B. As of the current estimate, T-Mobile US Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.79B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.4B, an increase of 1.40% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.13B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $79.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.12B, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.39B and the low estimate is $80.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.