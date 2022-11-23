In What Direction Will Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Goes From Here?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) closed the day trading at $1.95 up 30.00% from the previous closing price of $1.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555312 shares were traded. BCLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BCLI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 19, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $6.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCLI has reached a high of $4.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3560, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1603.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BCLI traded about 267.46K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BCLI traded about 564.63k shares per day. A total of 36.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.31M. Insiders hold about 22.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BCLI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.69M, compared to 1.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.68% and a Short% of Float of 7.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.78.