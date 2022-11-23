In What Direction Will Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) was $19.55 for the day, down -0.46% from the previous closing price of $19.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610195 shares were traded. FATE stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FATE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 10, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Dulac Edward J III sold 5,135 shares for $29.81 per share. The transaction valued at 153,051 led to the insider holds 136,801 shares of the business.

Wolchko J Scott sold 6,246 shares of FATE for $200,356 on Jul 22. The President and CEO now owns 431,546 shares after completing the transaction at $32.08 per share. On Jul 21, another insider, Wolchko J Scott, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $32.88 each. As a result, the insider received 986,361 and left with 431,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FATE has reached a high of $66.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.36.

Shares Statistics:

FATE traded an average of 1.33M shares per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.67M. Shares short for FATE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.78M with a Short Ratio of 22.23M, compared to 20.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.45% and a Short% of Float of 30.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.77 and a low estimate of -$1.06, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.96, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3 and -$3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.33. EPS for the following year is -$3.84, with 21 analysts recommending between -$2.85 and -$4.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FATE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.85M, up 20.10% from the average estimate.