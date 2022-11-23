Invest in IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $1.84 in the prior trading day, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) closed at $1.98, up 7.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6846579 shares were traded. IAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IAG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $1.65 from $2.10 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAG has reached a high of $3.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3560, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0675.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 479.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 453.03M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IAG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.98M with a Short Ratio of 23.82M, compared to 28.42M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $297.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $314.16M to a low estimate of $285.38M. As of the current estimate, IAMGOLD Corporation’s year-ago sales were $294.1M, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $280.14M, a decrease of -4.90% less than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $290.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.18M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $882.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.