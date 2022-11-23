Investing in Arconic Corporation (ARNC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) closed at $21.33 up 4.71% from its previous closing price of $20.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 633457 shares were traded. ARNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arconic Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 214.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $22 from $23 previously.

On December 10, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $35 to $40.

On November 17, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $42.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on November 17, 2021, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Austen William F. bought 10,000 shares for $19.84 per share. The transaction valued at 198,406 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Perreiah Diana B. sold 4,015 shares of ARNC for $110,011 on Aug 25. The Executive Vice President now owns 126,204 shares after completing the transaction at $27.40 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Miller Melissa M, who serves as the EVP and CHRO of the company, sold 31,122 shares for $28.28 each. As a result, the insider received 880,130 and left with 66,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arconic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARNC has reached a high of $35.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARNC has traded an average of 842.08K shares per day and 898.66k over the past ten days. A total of 102.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.52M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ARNC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 2.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.16% and a Short% of Float of 4.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.45 and $2.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.21. EPS for the following year is $2.76, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $2.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.5B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.14B and the low estimate is $7.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.